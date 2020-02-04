Kangana, Janhvi, Ananya's Pink And Red Outfits To Add To Your Wardrobe This Valentine's

That time of the year is soon arriving when love will literally be in the air. With Valentine's Day approaching soon, plans are rife to spend the day with your beloved and all your loved ones.

However, with other things, sartorial choices also have to be on point to make your Valentine's Day date even more special. It is not a hidden fact that red and pink are the colours which are usually synonymous to mark this 'Day Of Love.' When it comes to an ideal Valentine's Day attire, some Bollywood celebs can give us a fine lesson on how to slay red and pink effortlessly this Valentine's Day.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is a total boss babe in this light pink pantsuit from Two Point Two Studio. She has opted for white heels from Kurt Geiger. She has opted for a nude no makeup looks which is perfectly complements the outfit. Her wavy locks further enhance her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is a dazzling enchantress in this red Manish Malhotra saree. There is no harm in trying to slay the ethnic look, this Valentine's Day. Her flawless skin is further making her look like a visual delight. The Dhadak actor is also flaunting her curly locks.

Ananya Panday

Ananya's body-hugging pink dress from Oh Polly. She has opted for hoop earrings with the entire look. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has opted for a dewy makeup along with the whole look. Her wavy mane is also upping the glam quotient.

Katrina Kaif

The Bharat actor is looking like a million bucks in this red cape gown. She is carrying the attire effortlessly and is grace personified. She has opted for hoop earrings with the entire look. She has opted for a radiant makeup with her own brand, Kay By Katrina.

