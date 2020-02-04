Ananya Panday Dancing To Sara's ‘Aankh Maarey’ Is What You Need To Make Your Day; Watch

Ananya Panday stunned everyone with a dance clip from her close friend Isha Biyani and Rahil Shah’s sangeet ceremony. The dance video will mesmerize anyone mainly because she is enacting the popular dance step form the remix version of the Aankh Maarey from the film Simmba. The actress made heads turn in the video.

Ananya Panday is seen lip-syncing to the popular song alongside many guests who are also jamming to the song. The person recording the video is also seen giving her a beautiful sign. The Student of the Year 2 actor is also giving a twist to the signature step originally done by Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh. Ananya was confident while dancing to the tunes of the popular song.

Here is the dance video with Ananya Panday in it:

Along with the dance steps, her Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and choli also shone quite radiantly in the video. She wore a multi-coloured, dark themed, embellished lehenga. She opted for the smokey eye make-up look and also wore delicate dangling pearl earrings. When Ananya Panday posted the video, many people found her dance beautiful in the comments section.

On the professional front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The film was a remake of a 1978 film by the same name. Further, she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which is a Maqbool Khan directorial. The film is slated to release mid-June in 2020.

