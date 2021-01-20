Kangana Ranaut & 'Dhaakad' Team Celebrate Producer Sohail Maklai's B'day In Bhopal; WATCH

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh took to Twitter and shared a celebratory video while marking the birthday of their producer Sohail Maklai. The actress gave a glimpse of the celebrations from last evening where the entire team can be seen having fun and enjoying the party. Kangana while captioning the post mentioned that the producer of the film has been her friend for over a decade now.

Kangana Ranaut shares celebratory video

She captioned the post and wrote, “From last night, birthday party of our dearest most favorite Dhaakad producer @SohailMaklai who is a dear friend for more than a decade now, even when I was not successful he was equally gentle and kind. Thank you lovely night wish you super-duper blockbuster success.” The video showed the team sitting by the bonfire while singing songs and playing guitar. The video also showed the unit having fun while joking around the bonfire.

From last night, birthday party of our dearest most favourite Dhaakad producer ⁦@SohailMaklai⁩ who is a dear friend for more than a decade now, even when I was not successful he was equally gentle and kind. Thank you lovely night wish you super duper blockbuster success 😘 pic.twitter.com/usD33NXpIR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Earlier, the actress shared the first look poster of the film on Twitter while revealing the release date. Kanaga Ranaut tweeted that Dhaakad will receive a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. In the post, she wrote that her character's name is Agent Agni and the movie is India's first female-led action thriller. She has also described her character to be fearless and fiery. In the poster that she has shared, it appears that the audience will get to see a blood bath in the film. Kangana is holding a bloodied sword in her hand and read to cut into the bad guys who will stand in her way.

According to a report by Indian Express, Kangana had earlier said that Dhaakad is not only the benchmark movie of her career but it will also mark the turning point of Indian cinema. She has also said that the movie is mounted on a larger scale and is going to be one of its kind female-led action film. Ranaut also elaborated that she and her friends have been planning the movie for quite some time now. Dhaakad's cast also includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The movie is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra.

