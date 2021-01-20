Dhaakad Movie Release Date Announced, Kangana Ranaut Shares Poster

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has a packed 2021 as she has big releases this year. One of her most awaited films is Dhaakad which is slated to release this year. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twiter handle to give an insight of her upcoming film and even announce the release date of Dhaakad. Read ahead to know about Dhaakad movie's release date.

Also read | Imran Khan's Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Shares Note About 'feeling Stuck'

Also read | Dakota Johnson Suffered A Panic Attack While Filming First Singing Scene Of 'Our Friend'?

Dhaakad movie release date announced

Kanaga Ranaut tweeted that Dhaakad will receive a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. The actor also shared the poster of her film as she gave an insight into her character. She wrote that her character's name is Agent Agni and the movie is India's first female-led action thriller. She has also described her character to be fearless and fiery. In the poster that she has shared, it appears that the audiences will get to see a blood bath in the film. Kangana is holding a bloodied sword in her hand and read to cut into the bad guys who will stand in her way.

Several of her fans have expressed excitement over the announcement of Dhaakad movie release date. Many have commented on the tweet saying they are eagerly waiting for the movie. One user has also said that they are hoping the movie will release in Imax while anther has said that will be watching the movie on the first day in the first show. See their reactions here:

U r truly a trendsetter #KanganaRanaut. I will b definitely watching #Dhaakad in theater only for you pic.twitter.com/bUAc4rs0YH — Ankita Thakur (@ankita_thakur2) January 18, 2021

😉1 October will watch first day first show.🔥🔥 — ❤Justice For Sushant❤ (@Justice_SUSH_) January 18, 2021

Marking my calendar in golden ink! So excited for this one!!#Dhaakad #1stOctober2021 — Satyavrat (@Satyavrat_Hind) January 18, 2021

Those eyes 🔥🔥.. kangana i must say u r a pure definition of an actor ! — Jagdish Dange (@jagdishrd46) January 18, 2021

#Dhaakad marks the beginning of a new Era in the history of Indian Cinema. ⚔️

Can't wait for it to release. pic.twitter.com/NohXWm5yB4 — Kangster Apoorva (@KangsterA) January 18, 2021

According to a report by Indian Express, Kangana had earlier said that Dhaakad is not only the benchmark movie of her career but it will also mark the turning point of Indian cinema. She has also said that the movie is mounted a larger scale and is going to be one of its kind female-led action film. Ranaut also elaborated that she and her friends have been planning the movie since quite some time now. Dhaakad cast also includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The movie is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra.

Another of Kangana Ranaut's big-budget film is Thalaivi which is also expected to release this year. The movie is based on the life of Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister six times. The film is directed by AL Vijay.

Also read | 'Film Industry Should Seriously Think About Making Biopic On Dada Saheb Phalke': Grandson

Also read | Rana Daggubati Shares 'unique' Experience Of Filming 'Mission Frontline' With BSF Soldiers

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.