'Dhaakad' Cast: Details About The Cast Of Upcoming Action Thriller Film

Dhaakad is an upcoming Hindi film which is slated to release in 2021. The upcoming film is India's first female-led action thriller. Dhaakad cast includes Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles. Read ahead to know more about Dhaakad movie cast.

Also read: Dhaakad Movie Release Date Announced, Kangana Ranaut Shares Poster

Dhaakad movie cast

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will be playing the lead role of Agent Agni in the film. According to the poster, her character looks fearless and fiery in a blood bath. Kangana was seen holding a sword in her hand and ready to cut into the people who would come in her way.

Kangana Ranaut is the recipient of several awards, including the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award. She took on a few modelling assignments before she began her career in acting. She made her feature film debut in the thriller movie Gangster in 2006. She received praise for her characters in movies such as Woh Lamhe, Fashion and more. She was seen in successful movies such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen and more. Later, she starred in the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in which she portrayed the titular warrior. Other than Dhaakad, Kangana will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Aparajita Ayodhya, Imli, Tejas and also the Tamil movie Thalaivi that will be released in multiple languages.

Also read: Divya Dutta Unveils Her Character Rohini's 1st Look In 'Dhaakad'; Calls It 'menacing'

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal will be playing the role of evil in the film. He will be an antagonist who will be dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time. As per the poster, Arjun looks stunning in his evil Avtar.

Arjun Rampal made his acting debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001. He has received several awards for his noteworthy performances. He was seen in many films such as Deewaanapan, Dil Ka Rishta, Vaada, Chakravyuh and many more. Aankhen that released in 2002 marked his first commercial success. He was the most recognized for his performance in the 2008 film Rock On!

Also read: Daily Ent Recap Jan 18: Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' Release Date Announced & Other News

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta will be playing the role of Rohini in Dhaakad. According to the poster, she was seen dressed in a green handloom saree and pink printed shirt blouse. She looks menacing in the poster.

Divya made her debut in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. She appeared in many other films such as Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Gippi and more. She has received nominations at several award ceremonies. Divya Dutta's Dhaakad is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

Also read: Action-thriller 'Dhaakad' To Release On October 1

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.