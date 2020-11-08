Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher & Other Actors' Memorable Roles In Biopics

The Hindi film industry has been producing biographical movies since long back. Biopics dramatise the life of a non-fictional or historical person. Moreover, these movies are a great way to convey to the audience strong messages and make them aware of true-life stories and incidents. Take a look at the actors who impressed critics with their performances in biopics and looked very similar to the original characters.

Actors who slew in biographies

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of Jayalalitha in the movie Thalaivi. Jayalalitha was the leader of political power in the state of Tamil Nadu. The movie is a biopic of the political leader who singlehandedly ruled over Tamil Nadu for a few years. The film was set to have a big-screen release on June 26 and is directed by Vijay.

Anupam Kher in The Accidental Prime Minister

The Accidental Prime Minister is a biographical drama film helmed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. The movie was based on the 2014 memoir of the same name which was by Sanjaya Baru. The film features Anupam Kher in the role of Manmohan Singh, the economist, and politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. The movie was released on January 11, 2019.

Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture is a biographical musical drama film. The movie was inspired by the life of Silk Smitha, a South Indian actor who was noted for her erotic roles. However, the filmmakers later clarified that the story was not officially or literally based on Smitha alone. Hence, it also resembles the personal lives of other women in popular culture. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria.

Sonam Kapoor in Neerja

The film, featuring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, was a story based on the events that took place when a Pan Am Flight 73 was high jacked in Karachi. The central character, played by Sonam, originally Neerja Bhanot, was only 23 years old when she saved several lives of the passengers on board. The film was a commercial success and received high praise from critics and fans.

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju

Sanju, a biographical film of Sanjay Dutt, was produced by Vishu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Jim Sarbh in prominent roles. The flick went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Ranbir Kapoor played the key role of Sanjay ''Sanju'' Dutt. Ranbir also earned several awards and accolades for his stellar performance in the movie.

