Kangana Ranaut Reveals What She Misses About Mumbai As She Is In Manali; See Post

Kangana Ranaut has taken to her Instagram page as she talked about one activity she does in Mumbai that she misses the most. The actor, who is currently staying with her family in Manali, is talking in reference to horseback riding and has shared some throwback pictures of the same. Take a look at the post.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Tweets To Justin Trudeau As He Says 'free Speech Has Limits' On France Row

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram post about missing horse-riding

Kangana Ranaut who has been staying with her family in Manali expressed through her Instagram that horse riding is the one thing that she is missing the most about Mumbai. She posted a set of throwback pictures where she is seen riding her horse. She mentioned how she is not much of a sports person but her meditative partnership with her horse is an exhilarating experience for her.

In her caption, she wrote – ''One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horseback riding every other morning in the racecourse. I have never been a sports person but I find a meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience.” The actor’s fans have left a series of comments and emojis in the comment section of the post. Have a look.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Is In 'disbelief' As Three Die In Knife Attack Outside Church In Nice

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

Kangana Ranaut is set to appear next in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late Indian politician Jayalalitha and will see her play the titular role of Jayalalitha. The biopic is a trilingual flick and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. The movie was set to release on June 26, 2020, but the production took a halt due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and the huge climax scene is left to be shot.

Apart from that, the shoots for her upcoming patriotic film Tejas is to go on the floors soon. The actor, who recently got awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to arts, was last seen in the movie Panga playing the role of Jaya Nigam. She was also seen in the movie Judgementall Hai Kya and Manikarnika in the year 2019.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Opines Workshops Before Filming 'help Develop Confidence'; Shares Pic

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shames Shiv Sena For Their Jibes As 'Bhoot Police' Visits Himachal Pradesh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.