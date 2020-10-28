Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Malvi Malhotra Stabbing: 'what Happens To Small-town Strugglers'

Kangana Ranaut has once again raised her voice in support of Malvi Malhotra, an aspiring actor in Bollywood industry who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a film producer. Kangana targeted star kids and stated that only “small town strugglers” face these things and “this is the truth of film industry”. The actor further assured that she is in support of Malvi and “will get you justice” and requested her to “please have faith”.

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Kangana Ranaut targets nepotism kids

Kangana Ranaut has always been very vocal about the disparity between the treatment of star kids and outsiders in the Bollywood industry. She has always raised concerns about how the nepotism in Bollywood tries to block out the ‘talented outsiders’ by boycotting them in the industry. The actor has now extended her support in favour of an aspiring Bollywood actor, Malvi Malhotra, who was allegedly stabbed by a producer, identified as Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh.

Kangana Ranaut attacked the “nepotism kids” and wrote in her tweet that “nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?” The actor further claimed that “this is what happens to small-town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels”. Check out her tweet below.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Kangana Ranaut in a second tweet stated “Dear Malvi I am with you” and the actor also revealed that she read the victim is in a critical condition. Kangana further wrote in her tweet that “I pray for you dear girl” and also requested Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women in India to take “immediate actions against the culprit”. Concluding the tweet, Kangana mentioned that “we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith”.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Malvi Malhotra attacked by Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Malvi Malhotra was stabbed thrice by Yogesh Kumar Mahipal Singh, a film producer. Reportedly, the accused, Yogesh Kumar stabbed Malvi because she turned down his marriage proposal. Reportedly, the accused fled from the crime scene which happened at Fisheries University Road, Versova, Mumbai.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.