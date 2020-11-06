Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Fun Dinner Hosted By Maharaja Of Nalagarh, See Mesmerizing Pics

It has been a while since actress Kangana Ranaut has been making the most of her time at home in Manali. While juggling herself with work and brother Aksht’s marriage festivities, the actress is also taking out time for her friends. Kangana recently headed for a get-together hosted by the Maharaja of Nalagarh, Vijayendra Singh. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a glimpse of the get together by posting a host of pictures on social media from last night fun.

Kangana Ranaut attends dinner party hosted by the Maharaja of Nalagarh

In the pictures, fans can catch a glimpse of the Manikarnika actress sitting on a chair with a glass of drink in her hand around the bonfire. By her side, the Maharaja of Nalagarh along with other family members could be seen sitting and posing for a photo. In another photo, Kangana's sister Rangoli is seen taking a selfie with the hosts for the evening. Sharing the photos and videos, Kangana's sister Rangoli penned a thank you note to the Maharaja for his hospitality and wrote, “Maharaja of Nalagarh Vijayendra Singh a dear family friend hosted dinner for Kangana and us in Manali, such a gracious and wonderful host, many thanks."

The Queen actress took to her Instagram to share her mesmerizing winter look for the night where she is seen donning a grey buttoned-up vest underneath an overthrown grey cardigan, paired with a matching knit skirt and completed the look with a pair of black boots, her signature hairstyle, and makeup. She further captioned it as, “Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ..... Remember one thing style mein rehne ka .... bheedu attitude."

Meanwhile, the actress who is looking after the complete arrangements of her brother’s wedding recently paid a visit to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. The actress went to Bhoranj, Hamirpur to extend her invitation to the CM for his presence at her brother’s wedding. She shared a few pictures from her visit to the CM office along with her father, sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht. Apart from sharing the pictures from the CM office, the actress also posted some random candid shots from her car while traveling.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is set to appear next in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late Indian politician Jayalalitha and will see her play the titular role of Jayalalitha. The biopic is a trilingual flick and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Apart from that, the shoots for her upcoming patriotic film Tejas is to go on the floors soon.

