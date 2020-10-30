Kangana Ranaut appreciates desert women for surviving 'colorless and deprived terrain'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to voice her opinion on several issues is currently spending some quality time with family in Manali. Kangana is often seen posting messages on social media while praising the beauty of the country and its people beholds. Recently, she penned an appreciation post for women from the desert and hailed their survival skills in the 'deprived' conditions. The actress praised the women for managing to live life in such dead conditions.

Kangana Ranaut pens appreciation post for desert women

The Gangster actress took to Twitter and shared a picture of two women walking on the sand dunes in the desert while walking inside a house. While captioning the post, Kangana wrote that women who live in the desert manage to extract life from a colourless place. Further, she highlighted how women living in deserts use water conservation methods for cooking and more and while doing all of this, they remain happy. She hailed them for facing the conditions valiantly as they sing and dance. Further, Kangana urged all to be more like women from the desert who gather so much courage to sustain in the harsh conditions.

Read: Court Orders Probe Against Kangana Ranaut, Sister Over Social Media Posts

Read: Kangana Ranaut Is In 'disbelief' As Three Die In Knife Attack Outside Church In Nice

Appreciation tweet for desert women,from a colourless and deprived terrain they extracted life, cultivate many water conservation methods for cooking and life preservation, most importantly they sing and dance, they survive like cactus but look like roses, be a desert woman❤️ pic.twitter.com/XTQwZUKjLq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 30, 2020

The actress is busy with the wedding festivities of her younger brother Aksht. The actress is seen starting with the preparations for the big day along with her family members. Apart from this, Kangana is also making sure that her professional commitments are not affected by her personal matters, therefore she has started with the preparations for her next film Tejas.

The actress earlier shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen taking workshops for her role as a female combat fighter pilot. The actress was seen taking guidance from the director Sarvesh Mewara along with coach and wing commander Abhijeet Gokhale in Manali. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from this, Kangana also has her own action film, Dhaakad.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Hosts Dinner For 'Tejas' Director Sarvesh Mewara, Says 'lovely To Know'

Read: Sadhvi Pragya Backs Kangana Ranaut For Fighting Maha Govt's Injustice, Calls Her ‘warrior’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.