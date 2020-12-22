Kangana Ranaut Awaits 2021, Says 'many Thoughts Are Invading My Mind And Heart'

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her social media handle to share how there are 'butterflies in her heart' as she awaits 2021. Sharing a picture of her well-manicured nails and pedicured feet, Kangana wrote, "It’s a beautiful winter day here in the valley, end of the year many thoughts are invading my mind and heart, fleeting familiarity of the year gone by and the sweet anticipation of the one which is to come. There are butterflies in my heart."

Kangana is currently in Manali after she wrapped the shoot of her next film Thalaivi. Kangana also shared some unusual saree looks from her many outings, including a still from her film Manikarnika.

The actress who has her own religious beliefs took to Twitter and opened up about her New Year’s plans with her family. The actress shared a picture with her mother from the time when she had visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings. Now the actress revealed that she has planned to visit Kedarnath to pray for her family in 2021.

कुछ साल पहले मैंने माताजी के साथ काशीविश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन किए, मैंने सात ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए हैं, में चाहती हूँ कि २०२१ में केदारनाथ जाकर मेरे आठ ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन हो जाएँ, अगले साल मैं पूरी जगन्नाथ भी जाना चाहती हूँ, और आप? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TvMUJfu0OZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, the actress is set to start shooting for her next film Dhakaad followed by Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an Indian IAF officer. The actress has already started with the preparations for both the films while attending several workshops.

