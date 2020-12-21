Kangana Shares Nephew's Smiling Face After He Gets Injured, Says, "While My Heart Bled..."

Kangana Ranaut has always expressed immense love towards sister Rangoli Chandel's son and her nephew Prithvi and on Monday, the actor took to her social media handle to share how it pained her to see him crying. Prithvi hit his face on the side table and was bleeding, Kangana wrote.

Kangana shared how Prithvi's pain soon turned into a 'gentle despair of humiliation' and how did she handle, you may wonder? Kangana simply 'smiled' while her heart was heavy seeing him in pain. She concluded that 'love is not easy'.

Today while playing Prithavi fell down and hit his face on the side table, was bleeding profusely,in sometime the horror of pain in his eyes turned in to a gentle despair of humiliation for falling in front of everyone, while my heart bled too I simply smiled,love is not easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/udu8uemrWC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 21, 2020

Prithvi Raj Chandel has been Kangana's heartbeat since he was born in November 2017. A few days back Kangana recalled how Prithvi stopped her from going to work. She wrote, "When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins.... still get tears thinking about his face."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi where she will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, the actress is set to start shooting for her next film Dhakaad followed by Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an Indian IAF officer. The actress has already started with the preparations for both the films while attending several workshops.

