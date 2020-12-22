Kangana Ranaut has right to express thoughts, says HC on plea to suspend Twitter account

The Bombay High Court observed that Kangana Ranaut had the fundamental right to express her thoughts, as it heard a plea seeking suspension of her Twitter account. The court, however, did not dispose the petition and sought that the ’vague’ petition be converted into a Public Interest Litigation. The judges fixed the next date of hearing on January 7.

Bombay HC on plea seeking Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspension

The petition seeking the suspension of Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was filed by a lawyer named Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, who has filed multiple cases against the actor already.

As per reports, citing one of the Kangana’s terms used for the court, ‘Pappu Sena’, Deshmukh alleged that he was 'hurt' by her statements and it had caused him ‘personal injury.’ He also alleged that she was spreading animosity between communities with her tweets. "spreading hate, breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through their time and again provoking hate speeches disrupting the peace in the country,’, he alleged in the petition.

A bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik heard the plea, and termed it as a ‘vague’ petition. They sought that the petition be converted into a PIL, else people will ‘read newspapers’ and move court alleging being ‘hurt.’

The court observed that any individiaul had the right to have an account and express their feelings. They asked the petitioner to prove that his fundamental rights were breached with her tweets. The petitioner once again reiterated that he had suffered ‘personal mental injury’.

The court, however, urged him to make fresh arguments, and sought to complete the hearing on the next date, January 7.

Kangana Ranaut on plea to suspend her account

The case had been filed earlier this month, and Kangana Ranaut had reacted strongly then. She sarcastically stated that despite talking about ‘Akhand Bharat’ and fighting the ‘tukde gang’ she was accused of 'dividing the nation.' She was unperturbed even if her Twitter account would be suspended as she stated that 'cameras would line up' for any statement she wished to make.

Ha ha ha I am continuously taking about Akhand Bharat, inevitably fighting tukde gang everyday and I am accused of dividing the nation 😂

Wah!!! Kya baat hai, anyway twitter is not the only platform for me in one chutki thousands camera will appear for my single statement 🙂 https://t.co/0BgAEd7iKO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

