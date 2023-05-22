Kangana Ranaut Bags Best Actress Award For Thalaivii At Osaka Tamil Intl Film Festival

Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress Award at the Osaka Tamil International Film Festival for her film titled Thalaivii. She won the award in Japan. Later, the actress took to her social media handle to express gratitude for the honour.

"Thank you for this honour. Thalaivii is indeed a piece of my heart. Many thanks for this acknowledgement," the Queen actress wrote while thanking the Osaka Tamil International Film Festival. Thalaivii was a biographical movie that was released back in 2021. Kangana Ranaut portrayed the role of actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa in the movie. Check the photo below.

Kangana expresses gratitude for Thalaivii success

Kangana Ranaut earlier thanked her fans for the response to Thalaivii. It was praised by fans and critics. Many lauded the actress' performance.

"Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously…and Thalaivii is one such film. I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa’s story. Also, big thanks to my team for making a film which is shining diamond in my filmography. #Gratitude (sic)," she wrote. The actress had put a lot of effort to bring her character to life on screen. She had to undergo massive changes to look like Jayalalithaa. Reportedly, she gained 20 kgs in just a span of six months.

Kangana Ranaut's work front

Kangana Ranaut has several movies in her kitty. Some of her upcoming movies include Emergency, Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Sita: The Incarnation, Noti Binodini, and others. In Emergency, the actress will play the role of former PM Indira Gandhi. In Tejas, she will be portraying the role of an Indian Air Force officer. In Sita, she will be essaying the role of Goddess Sita. Noti Binodini will be a biopic. Meanwhile, in Chandramukhi 2, the actors will be seen sharing space with Raghava Lawrence. Kangana may also feature in R Balki's next project.