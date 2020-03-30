'Kangana Ranaut Said Her Bed Was Shaking,' Says Sister Rangoli About Earthquake In Chamba

There are multiple reasons for everyone to worry at the moment, with the coronavirus threat and the lockdown and one would hope nothing adds to this. However, some in Himachal Pradesh had their hearts in their mouths when a mild earthquake was experienced in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. Kangana Ranaut, who lives in Manali, experienced it and her sister Rangoli opened up on the incident.

Rangoli took to Twitter on Monday to share that there was an earthquake in Chamba. Though it seemed that she did not experience the tremors, her sister felt the tremors.

Rangoli said Kangana felt that her bed was shaking in the night around 11pm to midnight, and turned on the lights to see if everything was fine. Terming it as a ‘mild impact’ in Manali, she also asked her followers in Himachal Pradesh if anyone felt it.

There was an earthquake in Chamba, Kangana says she felt her bed shaking in the night between 11-12am, she switched in the lights and looked around, we had mild impact in Manali but no one else felt anything😬who all felt it in HP? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 30, 2020

As per a report on PTI, the meteorological department has confirmed that a 4.5 magnitude earthquake took place in Chamba late on Sunday. The tremor was experienced at 11.47 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh was quoted as saying.

The report stated that it was the sixth earthquake in the region in the past three days, after five quakes were experienced on Friday, between 5.11 pm to 8.43 pm. The intensity recorded was between 3 and 4.3.

Kangana Ranaut has gone back to her home in Manali amid the COVID-19 pandemic spread across India and all shootings being temporarily being suspended. The actor had celebrated her birthday on March 23 also at home this time with her family. The National Award-winner has been posting videos regularly, be it about her journey in the film industry or some spiritual experiences.

