'In Himachal PM Modi Is Worshipped, His Words Like Gita,' Says Rangoli On COVID Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to declare a 21-day lockdown in the Coronavirus battle has been met with mixed responses till now. While the major section of the country has praised the initiative in the fight against COVID-19, many have questioned it owing to some of the troubles over essential items availability, jobs and migrant workers trying to return home, often having to walk arduously long distances or assembling en masse for this purpose. However, in Himachal Pradesh, everyone seems to be happy and no one is flouting the ‘stay at home’ message, as per Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli, who is Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager, said that the lockdown did wonders for the state. She claimed the three cases detected in the state, were from people who had come from USA, Singapore and Dubai, and since people have quarantined themselves, there has been no increase in the number of cases after the lockdown.

There are no cases of coronavirus in the state at the moment, she claimed. She also stated that people in the state ‘worshipped’ the PM and followed his advice like ‘Geeta’ (Bhagwadgita). Rangoli said that’s the reason the people were ‘staying in’ because the PM said so.

She added that everyone stays at home, and if every state cures the existing patients, coronavirus could be solved.

Here are the tweets:

Very imp to stay home, please read this also want to add because of our PM’s quick action of lock down today Himanchal has no Corona patients, I am not saying we are out of danger but if every state cures existing patients and there are no growths we can heal fast 🙏 https://t.co/J648iV7aP9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

Himanchal had 3 patients from USA,Singapore n Dubai, Lockdown did wonders for us everyone they met was quarantined, we have zero growth since the Lock down, But in Himanchal Modi ji’s worshipped his words are like GEETA, when he says stay IN we stay IN 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020



Himachal Pradesh has witnessed three cases till now, with one death. The hill state is among the states with the least number of cases, alongside Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha and Puducherry. Meanwhile, the lockdown is set to last till April 14 as the number of cases have crossed 900 and the deaths stand at 25.

