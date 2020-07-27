Last Updated:

APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary: India Pays Tribute To 'people's President'

Whether through his intellect or career in politics, APJ Abdul Kalam never failed to inspire. On his death anniversary today here's how nation remembers him

Whether through his extraordinary intellect or his career in politics, APJ Abdul Kalam never failed to inspire. The former President of the country was not only a man of great values but also someone who declined millions from NASA to serve his country. Fondly called, ‘Missile man of India’, Kalam summed up his life story in his autobiography Wings of Fire

Who was Kalam?

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and politician who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu and studied physics and aerospace engineering. He spent the next four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was intimately involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts. 

On July 27, 2015, ‘People’s president’ passed away while delivering a lecture in Shillong. Today, on his fifth death anniversary, not only political leaders but the whole nation poured in their tributes while sharing his quotes on social media. Joining the Vice President of Indian, Home minister Amit shah also remembered him. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister remarked that he was an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity.  

