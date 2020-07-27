APJ Abdul Kalam's death anniversary: India pays tribute to 'people's President'

Whether through his extraordinary intellect or his career in politics, APJ Abdul Kalam never failed to inspire. The former President of the country was not only a man of great values but also someone who declined millions from NASA to serve his country. Fondly called, ‘Missile man of India’, Kalam summed up his life story in his autobiography Wings of Fire

Who was Kalam?

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and politician who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu and studied physics and aerospace engineering. He spent the next four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was intimately involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

Read: Mother’s Day: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Started A Movement To Make Mothers Smile

On July 27, 2015, ‘People’s president’ passed away while delivering a lecture in Shillong. Today, on his fifth death anniversary, not only political leaders but the whole nation poured in their tributes while sharing his quotes on social media. Joining the Vice President of Indian, Home minister Amit shah also remembered him. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister remarked that he was an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity.

Read: Indian Embassy In Pakistan Pays Tribute To Kargil War Heroes; Recalls Legendary Battles

Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People’s President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics. His relentless quest for knowledge continues to inspire and capture the idea of self-reliant India. pic.twitter.com/YS8p8FjYxE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2020

My humble tributes to former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary today.

He was an outstanding scientist, a great human being and a ‘People’s President’, who inspired the people of the country, particularly the youth through his actions & words. #apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/63vsTQF8B9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 27, 2020

Remembering #apjabdulkalam garu on his death anniversary

11th President Of India & People's President ❤️❤️

NASA Offered him millions but he rejected it for his country and got place in billions of Indians

A President,A scientist, " Missile Man Of India "

We miss a guide like you pic.twitter.com/budxkqsZ0M — Mahesh Sam fan (@AbhinavKarthik_) July 27, 2020

See This The Real Human God #apjabdulkalam 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/vCQuOGM1D4 — Ｍｏｈａｎ ツ (@MohanOffl_) July 27, 2020

Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success. - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam



Humble tribute to Missile Man Of India on his 5th death anniversary.#apjabdulkalam 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/2HzQDMdpmT — Prabhat Kumar 💫 (@its_meprabhat) July 27, 2020

One of the most inspiring Indian Presidents #Apjabdulkalam

I was really taken aback when Congress didn’t continue his President-ship.



No wonder their choice came to be known as Rubber stamp President later #MissileManofIndia pic.twitter.com/NGEkSzxoqH — Wasi Akaram Khan🛡️ (@WasiAkaramKhan3) July 27, 2020

Missile Man of India, People's President, honoured by Bharat Ratna, an inspiring Soul.

Dr A.p.j Abdul Kalam, forever in our heart.❤#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/9WnspGMwQW — Sumit Ranjan (@livelikesumit) July 27, 2020

Read: Heroes Live In Hearts Of People, Says Haryana CM Khattar In Tribute To Martyrs Of Kargil War

Read: Latest News: From France' Tribute To Indian Army To Broad's Six-wicket Haul; Top Stories