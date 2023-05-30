Kangana Ranaut Resonates With Priyanka Chopra's View On Pay Parity, Calls Out 'A Listers'

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share her opinion on Priyanka Chopra’s remarks on pay parity in Bollywood. The Citadel actress had shared that in 24 years of her career in Hindi films, she never got paid as much as her male counterparts. The Tanu Weds Manu actress shared that she was the only one who was getting equal pay in Bollywood, since the very beginning of her career.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to repost an old interview of her Fashion co-star Priyanka. Kangana said that all women in the film industry submitted to patriarchal norms, except her. She also mentioned that she was the first person to fight for pay parity and revealed how her demand was received by the filmmakers.

Kangana also revealed that she faced the ‘most disgusting’ thing when she demanded to be paid equally as her male co-stars in the film. The actress shared that her female contemporaries at the time offered to do the same roles for free. She also mentioned that the ‘A-listers women’ would do the movies for free because they knew without it, the role would go to the ‘right people’.

Kangana concluded her post by taking a dig at the other actors, mentioning that the top actors release articles stating that they are ‘highest paid’. Kangana also claimed that in the industry only she gets ‘paid like male actors’. On the movies front, Kangana will be directing Emergency. She will also feature in Tejas.

Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bollywood

In an interview with Dax Shepherd on the Armchair Podcast, Priyanka Chopra confessed that she left Bollywood after she was ‘cornered’ and people had ‘beef’ with her. She added that she was not getting good roles because she was not on affable terms with a lot of people. To this, Kangana remarked that Priyanka was chased out and bullied.