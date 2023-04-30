Kangana Ranaut Hilariously Replies To Paparazzi Saying They Are Scared Of Her | Watch

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The Tanu Weds Manu actress obliged the paparazzi present at the airport with pictures and even stopped for a small chat. The actress was dressed in a white saree as she headed off to Haridwar from Mumbai.

Kangana was greeted by the members of the paparazzi as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. She interacted with them and the video of their conversation has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Kangana informed the photojournalists, “I am going to Haridwar..Just in case you're wondering.”

The Thalaivii star also added that she is dressed up in a saree because she will be attending the Ganga arti in Haridwar. She also said that from Haridwar, she will go to Kedarnath next. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was Kangana’s reply when a paparazzi member said “Hume darr lagta hai aapse baat karne mein (We're scared of talking to you).” To this, Kangana replied, “Lagna hi chaiye, agar aap samajhdaar hai to lagna hi chaiye definitely," before she headed inside the airport. Watch the full video from the conversion here.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut could be seen dressed in a white saree. The actress accessorised her look with a heavy pearl and green stone studded necklace and earring set. She completed her look with white footwear and sunglasses. Kangana also carried a brown handbag which complemented her look.

Kangana Ranaut movies

Kangana Ranaut has several projects lined up. She recently concluded the shoot for her Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2. She is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Emergency, which is her next directorial venture after Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. She will also be seen in Sita: The Incarnation and Tejas. Some other upcoming films starring Kangana include Manikarnika Returns, Noti Binodini, and more. The actress was last seen in the action movie Dhaakad, released in 2022.