Kangana Ranaut Calls For A 'ban' On Blind Items, Seeks Help From Prakash Javadekar

Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to her Twitter handle to call a 'ban' on blind items after an entertainment portal published a piece on an actor's personal life. Calling it the 'worse kind of public slandering', Kangana further seeked help from Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and requested him to ban the blind items.

"Dear sir @PrakashJavdekar we need your help to clean the gutter Bullywood, this kind of gossip with full description of the subject but no names does not fit the bill for defamation there is no way we can fight it. It pushes vulnerable actors to drugs and depression. Pls help. Please put a ban on blind items this is online lynching, we have lost a bright young man to this bullying and harassment but no reforms are made, still people writing such creepy unverified news items causing public embarrassment and trauma to young men and women,please help us," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut shares a detailed list of articles, blind items written about Sushant & her

With Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death in June 2020, conversations, and debates revolving 'blind items' that attack stars without naming them, began on social media. Kangana Ranaut in 2020 called out blind items that were written about Sushant Singh Rajput that may have triggered negativity around him. Many celebrities have come out in support of this, for example, Kriti Sanon too said Blind Items should be 'illegal and be banned.'

Sonam Kapoor too wrote a big 'YES' when on Instagram a page questioned whether celebrity blind items in gossip columns should be stopped. About Blind items, Kriti Sanon said, "They should come under mental harassment.' she further went on to say that either have proof and some guts to write the names, or don't write at all! You write 'hear-say' and call it journalisms while you have no idea how badly that can affect someone's mind, their family, their life. Little birdie is usually not right." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut exposes 'blind items' written over Sushant's career; drops names & dates

