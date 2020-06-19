Kangana Ranaut Exposes 'blind Items' Written Over Sushant's Career; Drops Names & Dates

Kangana Ranaut has stirred a storm on social media yet again with her bold statements amid Sushant Singh Rajput’s death row. In her two minutes thirty-one seconds long video, the actor has shed light on blind items that were constantly being written about Sushant Singh Rajput by several media portals. She further called those portals out and dropped headlines, stories along with the dates they were published on.

'Sushant never got his due': Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from speaking her mind. After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, many celebrities started talking about mental health and depression. Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, threw light on the how talented Sushant Singh Rajput was. She had further said that despite his acting talents, he never got his due or awards.

Emotional, psychological and mental lynching that happens openly

Kangana Ranaut's video stirred a storm on social media as people started questioning if the late actor was being boycotted by big production houses. Kangana Ranaut recently posted a video in which she has shared her thoughts on emotional, psychological and mental lynching that happens openly. She further talked about how the mental, emotional and psychological lynching might have affected Sushant Singh Rajput and would have led him to take such a step.

Kangana Ranaut calls out blind items being written on Sushant

In her recent video, Kangana Ranaut has called out blind items that were written about Sushant Singh Rajput that may have triggered negativity around him. She also dropped stories and dates where she called out specific headlines and certain reviews that were written about the late actor throughout his career. Kangana further said how Sushant’s talents were ignored and he was mocked for his looks or certain other aspects in an attempt to bog him down.

What are blind items?

Kangana Ranaut explained in her video what blind items are that are published by media portals. She explained that in an attempt to not name a person directly, often the description of the person in question is given. The description is given in such a way that it defines the not-so-common characteristics of the person in question without taking their names directly.

These blind items are written when someone wants to write a scandalous or explosive story. In order to avoid legal action against the portals, only the characteristics of the person are revealed. However, the description is enough for the readers to understand who the person is, without even having to mention the name directly.

Kangana Ranaut also said that the blind items written about actors are likely to hurt anyone’s sentiments. She further dropped names of the media portals who had published certain derogatory stories about Sushant. Calling them out, Kangana read out the headlines as well as the dates the stories were published on.

Kangana Ranaut's video

