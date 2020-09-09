Kangana Ranaut Calls Out The 'fancy Feminists' After HC Slams BMC's 'malafide' Action

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of alleged illegal alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow, saying the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable". A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket, questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood" [sic]

She also said, "Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always , you all deserve the treatment you get from me."

WHAT THE MUMBAI HIGH COURT SAID

The sketch/drawing in the BMC's stop-work notice (issued on Tuesday) was "extremely unclear and the unauthorized works cannot be seen at all", the judges said. The civic body was trying to "waste the time of the court and in the meantime complete the demolition", the HC said.

"We find the conduct of the BMC highly deplorable, more so since the BMC was well aware that a petition would be filed by the petitioner before this court at any time, and an application seeking urgent orders will be moved," the court said.

It also sought to know from the BMC how its team entered the premises in the absence of the owner or her legal representative.

Kangana landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Right after reaching her residence in Mumbai, Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share a series of videos showing how the BMC entered her property and razed parts of it with JCB and other equipment on Wednesday.

