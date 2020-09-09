NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Questions BMC's 'demolition' Of Kangana's Office As HC Stays Order

Amid the tense faceoff between actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena-led BMC, Thackeray ally NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday, questioned the BMC's sudden action on 'illegal construction' at Ranaut's Pali Hill home. The NCP chief pointed out that 'illegal constructions' issue was not a new menace plaguing the city. Questioning the timing of BMC's partial demolition, he said these actions raised doubts in people's minds. He also said that if the 'demolition' was done as per procedure, then it was appropriate. Bombay High Court has stayed the 'demolition order' for now as Ranaut returns to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanized equipment. They also partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC seeking interim relief from the demolition process.

The High Court has asked the civic body to file a reply to the actor's petition. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. Ranaut has landed in Mumbai facing protests from Karni Sena & RPI- in support of her while Shiv Sena protesting against her remarks on Mumbai and Maharashtra government. She also tweeted that it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.'

Kangana Vs Raut

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He told the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

She was later given Y+ security by the Centre after the Himachal Pradesh government requested the same after Kangana's father filed a plea. Maharashtra government has slammed the Centre for this move, while BJP has supported it while condemning her comments on Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

