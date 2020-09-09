BMC Seeks Permission From Civil Court To Demolish Kangana Ranaut's Khar Residence: Sources

In a shocking development, sources report that the BMC has sought permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's Residence at Khar on Wednesday. The civic body has approached the concerned civil court for the same, say sources. The BMC has already demolished parts of the actor's Pali Hill office citing it was an 'illegal construction'. The demolition was later stayed by Bombay High Court.

Kangana Ranaut roars back at Maha govt after reaching Mumbai, shares demolition videos

Kangana lashes out at CM Thackeray

Reacting to the demolition, Ranaut issued her first statement saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think ypu have taken revenge by colluding with film mafia and demolishing my house? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will break. This is the wheel of time, it never remains constant. You have done a great favour on me, as I understand what those Kashmir Pandits went through."

"I vow that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. I will awaken the citizens as I knew this will happen to us. Uddhav Thackeray, it is good that this cruelty happened to me as it signifies something. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!"

NCP chief Sharad Pawar questions BMC's 'demolition' of Kangana's office as HC stays order

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanized equipment. They also partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC seeking interim relief from the demolition process. He also highlighted that the court had prevented any demolition till September 30 due to COVID-19.

In response, Bombay High Court stayed the 'demolition order' for now as Ranaut returned to Mumbai. The High Court has asked the civic body to file a reply to the actor's petition and will hear the matter tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ranaut landed in Mumbai facing protests from Karni Sena & RPI- in support of her while Shiv Sena protesting against her remarks on Mumbai and the Maharashtra government

Kangana Ranaut's return LIVE Updates: Actor lashes out at Thackeray, support pours in

Kangana Vs Raut

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. She was later given Y+ security by the Centre after the Himachal Pradesh government requested the same after Kangana's father filed a plea.

