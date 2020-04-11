Kangana Ranaut As Sita In This Throwback Picture Will Make You Nostalgic

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli recently took to her social media to share an adorable throwback picture of the actor from a school play. Kangana Ranaut is looking super cute in a red saree with a pallu wrapped around her head. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli revealed that Kangana had dressed up as Sita in the picture.

Kangana Ranaut can be seen as Sita in this throwback picture from her school play

It seems like Rangoli got nostalgic as the show Ramayana is being aired again now and she went on to share this throwback picture of Kangana Ranaut as Sita from the school play. Rangoli also made some interesting revelations about Kangana Ranaut's stint as Sita in the school play. Kangana Ranaut's sister also went on to say that Kangana Ranaut also went on to handle the costumes, direction and makeup during the Ramayana play at her school. Check out Kangana Ranaut's look as Sita in the picture shared by her sister.

Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared 🥰 pic.twitter.com/fmtyfqJO4Z — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's sister revealed that she got scolded by her father

That is not all, Kangana Ranaut's sister also said how Kangana was just 13 years of age when she acted as Sita on her school play. Rangoli also revealed that the Queen actor also got scolded by her father for dressing up as Sita back then. However, she also went on to say that Kangana did not care at all about this. Looking at how Kangana is nailing the look of Sita back then, it can be safely said that the Manikarnika actor was born to perform.

