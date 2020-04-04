Kangana Ranaut & mother freshen childhood memories, show breathtaking view from home

As the nation battles COVID-19, many celebrities, known for doing back-to-back films, have also got time to spend with their families. One of them has been Kangana Ranaut who has gone back to her home in Manali. Not just has the actor been posting various videos, she also has been freshening some of her childhood memories.

Many girls would remember their mothers applying oil in their hair and tying pleats, when they were very young, most of the times, just before going to school. Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut also did so, oiling the National Award-winner’s hair in the bright sun at home.

The pictures were shared by Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. She wrote how one should not forget making their mothers tie the pleats for them or how mothers move hands over their children’s heads out of love, and how childhood memories were not to be forgotten. Rangoli also shared that the oil being used was made from a nut called chulli, found only in the mountains.

Here's the post

Maa se choti banvana nahin bhoole uska payaar se sir sehlana nahin bhoole, zamane toh kai aaye magar hum woh bachpan ka zamana nahin bhoole... BTW the oil Kangana using in the pic is Chulli oil found in mountains only it’s a type of nut, can anyone help me find its English name ? pic.twitter.com/wwKszPrcuW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2020

An interesting bit about the picture was the breathtaking view from the Ranaut abode. The snow-capped mountains in Himachal came across beautifully in the photograph.

Earlier, be it experiencing mild tremors, celebrating her birthday, performing pooja, and opening up on various facets of her life like her rise in Bollywood or spiritual journey via videos, Kangana has enjoyed a productive time at home.

While all shootings have been temporarily suspended amid the COVID-19 situation, Kangana has multiple films in her kitty. The Fashion star will be seen in Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad over the next year.

