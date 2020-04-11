The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kangana Ranaut's 'at-home Beauty Regime' Can Help You Get Through Quarantine

Bollywood News

While the whole family is together at beautiful Manali house amid COVID-19 lockdown, Kangana Ranaut's family members are taking extra care of her beauty regime.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is spending her quarantine with her family. The diva is currently practising social distancing while she is at her Manali house. With the whole family being together at her beautiful Manali house amid COVID-19 lockdown, her family members are taking extra care of her beauty regime. The most outspoken actor, Kangana Ranaut is seemingly enjoying pampering sessions at home.

Taking to Twitter, her sister Rangoli Chandel was seen sharing how Kangana Ranaut is a top actor. However, she doesn’t know how to take care of herself. Rangoli Chandel also revealed how Kangana’s entire face is filled with blackhead and she literally had to grab her and make her sit with her to clean her face. Have a look at Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter post here:

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut & Mother Freshen Childhood Memories, Show Breathtaking View From Home

Amid the quarantine period, Kangana Ranaut’s official Instagram page which is handled by her team posted a gorgeous picture of the star. The Panga actor was seen enjoying a nice champi session. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut’s mother is seen applying oil on her hair and also giving her massage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Criticised By Netizen, Hansal Mehta Jumps To Her Defense Despite Fallout

Amid COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut has been sharing fitness videos to motivate fans to work out at home. The actor urged fans to keep themselves inspired to work out and not let the lethargy get to you. Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut's Hilarious Scenes From Her Movies That Will Surely Leave You In Splits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ| Rangoli Chandel Reveals Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Hanuman Chalisa' In Tough Times

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Raghuram Rajan
'PUT IT TO WORK'
Coronavirus
COVID-19: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 239
Telangana
TELANGANA GOVT ASKS FOR TEX RELIEF
karnataka
KARNATAKA BJP MLA BREACHES LOCKDOWN
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN