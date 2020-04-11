Kangana Ranaut's 'at-home Beauty Regime' Can Help You Get Through Quarantine

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is spending her quarantine with her family. The diva is currently practising social distancing while she is at her Manali house. With the whole family being together at her beautiful Manali house amid COVID-19 lockdown, her family members are taking extra care of her beauty regime. The most outspoken actor, Kangana Ranaut is seemingly enjoying pampering sessions at home.

Taking to Twitter, her sister Rangoli Chandel was seen sharing how Kangana Ranaut is a top actor. However, she doesn’t know how to take care of herself. Rangoli Chandel also revealed how Kangana’s entire face is filled with blackhead and she literally had to grab her and make her sit with her to clean her face. Have a look at Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter post here:

Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai 😬😬aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai 🥰

Pic courtesy Papa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/olD58jwsCV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

Amid the quarantine period, Kangana Ranaut’s official Instagram page which is handled by her team posted a gorgeous picture of the star. The Panga actor was seen enjoying a nice champi session. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut’s mother is seen applying oil on her hair and also giving her massage.

Amid COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut has been sharing fitness videos to motivate fans to work out at home. The actor urged fans to keep themselves inspired to work out and not let the lethargy get to you. Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos here:

