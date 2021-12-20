Kangana Ranaut Commences Outdoor Shoot Of 'Tiku Weds Sheru' With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is currently donning the producer's hat for her production debut Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. While Kangana has been utterly dedicated to making the movie a masterpiece, she recently shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures as the film's team kickstarted its outdoor shoot.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few BTS pictures from the shoot of Tike Weds Sheru. In one of the photos, Kangana Ranaut was seen standing in a white coloured jacket while she was explaining something to Nawzuddin Siddiqui. The Sacred Games star was seen sitting in a decorated red coloured vintage car while wearing a green sherwani. Seemingly, the team was shooting a wedding scene for the film. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Commencing outdoor schedule of Tiku Weds Sheru."

Other photos saw Kangana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui indulged in a conversation. Kangana even called Nawazuddin Siddiqui delightful. She wrote, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui Saab always so delightful." Kangana Ranaut and the entire team of Tiku Weds Sheru are currently shooting in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. Kangana wrote, Always lovely to be back in Bhopal."

Details about Tiku Weds Sheru

Last month, Kangana Ranaut announced her production debut Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the official poster of the film featuring its leads Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Sharing the poster, Kangana mentioned the film is extremely special for her. She wrote, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me …Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru… Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins … See you soon in theatres first." Kangana Ranaut received the National Film Award for her films Manikarnika and Panga.

More about Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film's posters suggested the Gangs Of Wasseypur star will portray the role of Shiraz Khan Afghani, aka Sheru. On the other hand, Avneet Kaur will essay Tasleem Khan, aka Tiku.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut