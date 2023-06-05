Kangana Ranaut Corrects Those Calling Her Traditional Indian Jewellery A 'crown'

Kangana Ranaut garnered praise when she posted pictures of herself in a traditional attire recently. The actress donned a lehenga with a traditional saggi phool. She completed her look with a traditional chakk, a popular Himachali headgear.

Kangana hails from the hill state of Himachal Pradesh and has often embodied the traditional attire from the state. The Queen actress is vocal about her Himachali roots and embraces the local culture proudly, be it her speech, food and outfit choices. Most recently, she wore a Himachali chakk with a multicoloured lehenga that made netizens dub her a 'queen'.

The headgear which the actress used as an accessory resembled a tiara. It prompted social media users to equate her with royalty. However, Kangana took to Twitter to respond to a now deleted tweet, that the headgear is not a tiara, but a peice of traditional Indian jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut educates netizens on tradtional Indian jewellery

(Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of the headgear she was wearing in her recent photo. | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

(Kangana Ranaut completed her look with the traditional headgear.| Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

In her Tweet, the Emergency actor mentioned that her headgear is not a crown but a piece of “traditional Indian jewellery”. She also went on to state that in Punjab, the headgear is known as “Saggi phool” and in Himachal it is a variation of “chakk”. She also shared pictures of the said traditional headgears on her Instagram stories to elaborate her point.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Himachal Day

(Kangana Ranaut uploaded a video from her family picnic in Himachal state.| Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut often takes on social media to showcase her Himachali roots. In January, earlier this year, the actress took to her Instagram to share a video from her day out with her family to celebrate Himachal Statehood Day. Sharing picturesque glimpses from the hill state, she mentioned that it is "really a wonderland".