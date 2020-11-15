Kangana Ranaut Dancing On Pahadi Folk Song Reminds Anupam Kher Of Shimla; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday attended brother Aksht's wedding reception in Himachal and the actor shared a video showing off her dance moves while Pahadi artists were singing traditional Kangri song in the background. Looking stunning in a Sabyasachi outfit, Kangana completed her look with a traditional headgear and a shawl.

Anupam Kher after watching the video wrote that it reminded him of Himachal, especially Shimla. He thanked Kangana for sharing the beautiful video. "Oh wow!!!! This video of yours reminded him of Himachal and especially Shimla. Thanks for sharing !! Many congratulations and best wishes to your family," Kher wrote.

I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham today, meaning is simple....a woman expressing her love for her mother 🌹 pic.twitter.com/zRdiF4tUYT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 15, 2020

Today for Aksht Ritu’s wedding Dham ( reception) dressed in traditional pahadi attire ... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/EvcrpMYNUn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut recently held script discussions with the director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewar, for the film where she plays an Air Force pilot. She also completed a schedule of Thalaivi, where she plays the role based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The actor also has been honing her fitness and action techniques for the film Dhaakad and has been sharing updates on her social media handles.

