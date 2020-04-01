Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 25 Lakhs To PM-CARES; Mother Donates One-month Pension

As India continues to fight the spread of Coronavirus with 1600 plus confirmed cases, people from all walks of life, including celebrities, industrialists and politicians have stepped in to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday has stepped forward and made her contribution for the same. In addition, she will also be sponsoring meals of daily wage earners.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to inform that the actor has made Rs. 25 lakhs contribution towards PM-CARES fund. Apart from the Queen actor, her mother too has contributed one month's pension amount to fight the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Rangoli also clarified, "Many were asking why didn’t Kangana announce sooner, she wanted to transfer the amount first and then announce, she doesn’t believe in pledging and all, anyway all I want to say is that even 100 rupees matter please donate" [sic]

Coronavirus: Comedian Bhuvan Bam donates his March 2020 YouTube earnings; read details

My mother gave her one month pension, we don’t know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/jPvlXckClc — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity pic.twitter.com/oNEif6I2Uj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

As on Wednesday, the pandemic had claimed 38 lives in the country and the number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,637 in India. Many celebrities like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Kapil Sharma have pledged Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively to the PM’s National Relief Fund, while many others have pledged contributions to their various state associations as well. Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty have pledged support for the daily wage workers of the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate $100,000 to women 'going the distance'; lists PM-CARES too

Some celebrities are also personally taking an effort to ensure that food and other essentials reach the daily wage workers and the homeless. India has entered the day eight of the 21-day national lockdown, declared by the PM, as it seeks to stem the rising cases, that stand at 1637.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.