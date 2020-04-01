PM Modi Conveys Gratitude To Film Personalities For Contributions To PM-CARES Covid Fund

The film industry has often obliged when Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes an appeal to the nation. And it was no different when he urged the citizens of the country to donate for the relief efforts as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrities came out in good numbers with significant amounts to pledge towards PM-CARES, a newly launched relief fund by the Prime Minister, specifically for the battle.

PM Modi also conveyed his gratitude to the stars as they wholeheartedly lent their support to the initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the stars of the film industry like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. The PM wrote that every effort and contribution in this battle counted while conveying his gratefulness to the ‘leading film personalities.’ Along with his message to the stars, he also wrote that India had to overcome coronavirus by being proactive and taking all precautions.

Here’s the post

Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES.



By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had also thanked Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kartik Aaryan, Nana Patekar, Badshah, Ranvir Shorey and Guru Randhawa. While most of them have pledged undisclosed amounts, Kartik has pledged Rs 1 crore, Badshah Rs 20 lakh, Shlipa Shetty Kundra Rs 21 lakh and Guru Randhawa Rs 20 lakh.

India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES. Thanks @nanagpatekar, @AjayDevgnFilms, @TheAaryanKartik and @TheShilpaShetty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-CARES. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19.



I thank @Its_Badshah, @RanvirShorey and @GuruOfficial

for contributing to PM-CARES. This will encourage research on defeating Coronavirus. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Previously, the Prime Minister had also thanked Akshay Kumar, who pledged Rs 25 crore, and Varun Dhawan Rs 30 lakh, to aid in the relief efforts.

Many like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Kapil Sharma have pledged Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively to the PM’s National Relief Fund, while many others have pledged contributions to their various state associations as well. Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty have pledged support for the daily wage workers of the film industry.

Some celebrities are also personally taking an effort to ensure that food and other essentials reach the daily wage workers and the homeless. India has entered day seven of the 21-day national lockdown, declared by the PM, as it seeks to stem the rising cases, that stand at 1238 active cases and 35 deaths.

