Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Donate $100,000 To Women 'going The Distance'; Lists PM-CARES Too

While the message of ‘stay at home’, isolation and quarantine are being spread across, many have been risking their lives in the battle against COVID-19. In India, some members of this section were hailed with a nationwide tribute on Janta Curfew day, when people came out at their windows and balconies and expressed their gratitude by clapping for them. Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who had also participated in the act, plans to take on from the gesture, by donating $100,000 for four women who are ‘going the distance’ amid the worldwide crisis.

Priyanka termed the current situation as a ‘ crazy time’ while hoping her fans are doing safe as she made the announcement on Instagram. The Mary Kom star revealed that she was supposed to launch a promotional campaign with a brand in the next few weeks, but said, “Considering where the world is today, it’s not the right time to do that.”

She added, “So we decided to help and bring hope to the people who need it at this time. I know we can’t solve this problem on our own, but even the smallest gestures make such a big difference, so donating 100,000 dollars in total to women who are rising above everything thrown their way, because when a woman puts her mind on something, she has the power to heal and change the world, So if there’s a woman who’s going the distance in these difficult times, whether she is a member of the service industry, large companies or small business owner or someone fighting on the frontlines, nominate her, we want to highlight her story and commemorate her.”

Priyanka, along with husband Nick Jonas, had announced her decision to donate to various organisations and funds in the fight against COVID-19, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES, UNICEF, among others.

The ‘Desi Girl’ and her husband Nick Jonas are currently in self-quarantine in Los Angeles. Be it participating in the hashwash challenge or discussing the pandemic with WHO doctors, Priyanka has been doing her bit, as global cases cross 8.5 lakh and deaths over 40,000.

