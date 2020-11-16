Kangana Ranaut Extends Bhai Dooj Wishes, Shares Unseen Pic From Brother's Wedding

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is busy with the post-wedding festivities of her brother Aksht, shared a picture on social media while extending Bhaiya Dooj wishes. The Thalaivi actress shared an unseen picture from the wedding festivities in Udaipur with her brothers while wishing them on the auspicious occasion.

Kangana Ranaut extends Bhai Dooj wishes

Kangana took to Twitter and shared a picture with her siblings where all can be seen posing for a selfie. Apart from Kangana, the picture showed her sister Rangoli Chandel, brothers Aksht and Karan. Sharing the photos, Kangana sent out Bhai Dooj's wishes to all her fans. Over the past few days, Kangana shared several photos from her brother's wedding and expressed her happiness over the same.

Read: 'Thalaivi' Director Vijay Goes Gaga Over Kangana Ranaut; Actor Has Heartwarming Reply

Read: Kangana Ranaut Dancing On Pahadi Folk Song Reminds Anupam Kher Of Shimla; Watch Video

With the wedding festivities happening on point, the actress has been enthusiastically updating fans about the ceremonies, tradition and also mesmerizing them with her outfits. The actress on November 15 took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her brother Aksht's reception. Kangana looked stunning in traditional pahadi attire (the shawl & headgear). She also revealed that the gold-beige Sabyasachi saree she wore was gifted by her parents. Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on November 12.

Earlier, the actress dropped a stunning selfie with Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, as the wedding rituals ended in Udaipur. The Queen star shared that her sister always supported her whenever she could be opposed to any ‘impossible dream’ and that the ‘gleam in her eyes’ assures her that it will be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently held script discussions with the director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewar, for the film where she plays an Air Force pilot. She also completed a schedule of Thalaivi, where she plays the role based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The actor also has been honing her fitness and action techniques for the film Dhaakad and has been sharing updates on her social media handles.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Dancing On Pahadi Folk Song Reminds Anupam Kher Of Shimla; Watch Video

Read: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Celebrate Prithvi Raj Chandel's 3rd Birthday; See Pictures

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.