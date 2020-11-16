'Thalaivi' director Vijay goes gaga over Kangana Ranaut; actor has heartwarming reply

‘Most ambitious bilingual project’ was how Kangana Ranaut had described her film Thalaivi. Stepping into the shoes of J Jayalalitha, who attained success in the field of acting as well as politics, the actor would be required to portray multiple facets of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The Tanu Weds Manu star seems to be doing a great job with it till now, if her director AL Vijay is to be believed.

Thalaivi director hails Kangana Ranaut

A Kangana Ranaut fan club shared pictures of Kangana’s character in two looks, one as a young dancer and other as a senior politician, portraying the massive transformation she went though. It also included a statement of AL Vijay who hailed in her efforts in the acting department as well as weight transformation.

He said, “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.”

The filmmaker also shared how Kangana shared her experience and knowledge of filmmaking to provide him valuable feedback, like suggesting an introduction scene for Roja actor Madhoo.

He also said, “Kangana’s knowledge about filmmaking and pulse of the audience is amazing. She has a lot to contribute; during the script-reading session she was telling us how we should have a really good introduction scene for Madhoo.”

Kangana was overwhelmed with the praise and thanked him for acknolwdgeding a woman’s ‘brilliance,dedication and efforts.’ The actor added that he was one of those who enjoyed her talents as much as his ‘own gifts.’ She called Vijay a ‘great human being.’

Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance,dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being 🙏 https://t.co/pSpAMxEGr3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 16, 2020

Thalaivi

After a break of many months due to COVID-19, Kangana returned to the sets of Thalaivi in the first week of October, where the team shot for a schedul in Hyderabad. She had shared how the experience to shoot was ‘soothing and comforting’ and also revealed that her back was hurt during the Bharatnatyam sequences.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Thalaivi teaser and poster had been released in November last year, and film was gearing up to release in June this year. However, the updated release date has not been announced after the COVID-19-induced break.

