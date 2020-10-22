Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Fumes At OTT Platform's Navratri Tweets, Extends Flak To All Streamers

Kangana Ranaut fumed at an OTT platform over its 'sexualised' Navratri tweets. The actor extended the flak to other platforms as well

Joel Kurian
Kangana Ranaut fumes at Eros Now over Navratri tweets, extends flak to all OTT platforms

The Twitteratti have been vociferous in raising their anger over issues that they deemed offensive and this voice has led to some decisions recently. After Tanishq pulled down a controversial ad on inter-faith unity and Vijay Sethupathi walked about the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 over outrage on Twitter, an OTT platform was at the receiving end for tweets ‘sexualising’ Navratri. Kangana Ranaut not just hit out at the production house as it removed the tweets and apologised, she also extended the criticism to other streaming platforms.

Kangana hits out 

The matter became a top trending topic on Thursday as netizens reacted with fury to tweets of the OTT platform's handle on Navratri. Using stills from films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and stars like Katrina Kaif, the channel used captions like ‘be naughty, sweet toh mithai bhi hai’ and other ‘sexualised’ tweets.  

Kangana Ranaut wrote, said that one must preserve cinema as a ‘community viewing theatre experience’. The Tanu Weds Manu star added that amid the challenge to enthrall a large section, digitisation of art faced this ‘major crisis’ as makers were ‘sexualising content for personal viewing.’

She added that it was not different for international platforms, calling the content ‘sensational’ and that 'overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content’ was being manufactured to ‘arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite’. She also stated that it was hard to very difficult otherwise to get any other content cleared by their teams.

Kangana also stated that it was not the 'streaming platform's fault' as viewers sought 'instant gratification' by watching it with headphones on and in a personal space.

The actor felt movies should be watched by 'entire family, children, neighbors' and must be a 'community experience'. She added that community viewing helped one make ‘conscious choices’.

“When we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are,” she wrote. The actor added that the conscience could be the censor of what one feeds their minds and brains. 

OTT platform apologises

Kangana’s comments came minutes after Eros Now apologised for the controversial tweets. The Twitter handle issued a statement  it did 'intend to hurt anyone’s feelings' and that it 'respected all cultures.'

