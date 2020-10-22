Kangana Ranaut Fumes At OTT Platform's Navratri Tweets, Extends Flak To All Streamers

The Twitteratti have been vociferous in raising their anger over issues that they deemed offensive and this voice has led to some decisions recently. After Tanishq pulled down a controversial ad on inter-faith unity and Vijay Sethupathi walked about the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800 over outrage on Twitter, an OTT platform was at the receiving end for tweets ‘sexualising’ Navratri. Kangana Ranaut not just hit out at the production house as it removed the tweets and apologised, she also extended the criticism to other streaming platforms.

Kangana hits out

The matter became a top trending topic on Thursday as netizens reacted with fury to tweets of the OTT platform's handle on Navratri. Using stills from films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and stars like Katrina Kaif, the channel used captions like ‘be naughty, sweet toh mithai bhi hai’ and other ‘sexualised’ tweets.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, said that one must preserve cinema as a ‘community viewing theatre experience’. The Tanu Weds Manu star added that amid the challenge to enthrall a large section, digitisation of art faced this ‘major crisis’ as makers were ‘sexualising content for personal viewing.’

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

She added that it was not different for international platforms, calling the content ‘sensational’ and that 'overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content’ was being manufactured to ‘arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite’. She also stated that it was hard to very difficult otherwise to get any other content cleared by their teams.

Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Kangana also stated that it was not the 'streaming platform's fault' as viewers sought 'instant gratification' by watching it with headphones on and in a personal space.

And it’s not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it’s important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

The actor felt movies should be watched by 'entire family, children, neighbors' and must be a 'community experience'. She added that community viewing helped one make ‘conscious choices’.

Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

“When we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are,” she wrote. The actor added that the conscience could be the censor of what one feeds their minds and brains.

OTT platform apologises

Kangana’s comments came minutes after Eros Now apologised for the controversial tweets. The Twitter handle issued a statement it did 'intend to hurt anyone’s feelings' and that it 'respected all cultures.'

