Daily Entertainment Recap Oct 21: Sanjay Dutt Recovers, Kangana's Brother Gets Married

Many celebrities made headlines today on October 21. From Sanjay Dutt's health update to Kangana Ranaut's brother getting married, there has been a lot of updates in the entertainment industry. Here's the latest entertainment news for October 21.

Sanjay Dutt's health update

Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he has “come out victorious from his battle”. The actor was diagnosed with a serious ailment earlier this year and was undergoing medical treatment for the same. Speaking to PTI just days earlier, a member of the family had confirmed that the diagnosis had been of cancer. Fans of the actor are extremely happy with the news and have flooded social media with their wishes and warm regards for him.

ir prayers. Take a look at his note:

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Reveals He Has Emerged 'victorious' From His Health Crisis; See Statement

Kangana Ranaut's brother gets hitched

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a video of her brother's wedding on her social media. She talks about the bride Anjali and says that she welcomes her in their house. She also mentioned about how bad she felt for her parents as she leaves their house and joins their family here. Take a look at Kangana's tweet and the wedding video.

Neha Kakkar releases a new song with fiance Rohanpreet

Neha Kakkar's new song Nehu Da Vyah features her fiances Rohanpreet. The video was released on YouTube on the channel Desi Music. In the music video, the boy played by Rohanpreet confesses his love to the girl played by Neha and says that he will only marry her. The couple will soon be getting married and thus they dropped the music video. Take a look:

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 'Nehu Da Vyah' Is A Perfect Wedding Song; Watch

Bill Cosby grins in his new mugshot

In a newly released prison mug shot, comedian Bill Cosby smiles with a disposable mask hanging off his face. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated Cosby’s mug shot. It is routinely done after the prisoner appears old after a certain age. Cosby, 83, was convicted for sexual assault and he had to serve 3-10 years in prison. The appeal is scheduled to be heard Dec. 1.

Image Credits: Associate press news

Also Read | Bill Cosby, Now 83, Grins In Newly Released Prison Mug Shot

Ram Charan to introduce Jr NTR in the new RRR teaser

SS Rajamouli's new film RRR had dropped the first teaser of the film in March this year. In the video, Jr NTR introduced Ram Charan's character. In the new teaser that will release tomorrow, Ram Charan will be introducing Jr NTR's character and will lend his voice. He will also dub the voice in Hindi for the Hindi trailer. Take a look at the first teaser.

Also Read | Ram Charan To Introduce Junior NTR In The New 'RRR' Teaser Releasing On October 22

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.