Kangana Ranaut Gains 10 Kg For Her Upcoming Film 'Thalaivi'

News has been going on about Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut putting on 10kgs for her role in the upcoming film, Thalaivi. The actor will be playing J Jayalalithaa, the former CM of Tamil Nadu, in the film. According to her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut has decided to put her health on stake and put on 10 kgs for her role in Thalaivi.

The actor's sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed that the actor had got around 52 stitches for her injuries due to her bike accident during the shooting of Tanu Weds Manu. The actor also received around 15 stitches on her forehead during the shooting of Manikarnika.

Rangoli spoke of Kangana's dedication towards her work and how the actor is determined to put her health aside and gain 10kgs for her role in the upcoming film, Thalaivi.

In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

(Contd).... we salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us🙏🙏🥰 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's look for Thalaivi has been going viral on the internet. The first look of the film is out and Ranaut's fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The film will be in two languages, Hindi and Tamil.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor has also been rigorously practicing and improvising on her Tamil language skills for the film. Thalaivi, which is directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh, shall release this year.

