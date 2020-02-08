The Debate
Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel compared the Queen actress to Hollywood legend Marlon Brando saying that there are a lot of similarities.

Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel compared the Queen actress to Hollywood legend Marlon Brando. Sharing an article about Brando's boycott of the Oscars in 1973 in protest of Hollywood's treatment of Native Americans, she said that the 'similarities' between him and Kangana are too hard to ignore. Claiming that it gives her 'goosebumps', Chandel wrote that even Ranaut has been 'upset' about the disrespected portrayal of Hindus just like the 'great talent' Brando. 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Lauds Kangana's Dedication For 'Thalaivi', Says 'she Put Health At Stake'

Rangoli compares Kangana Ranaut and Brando 

READ: Rangoli Chandel Pinpoints Panga's Low-screen Count, Hits Out At Bollywood's 'masala Films'

Brando, who had won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1973 for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, did not attend the ceremony. Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather attended on his behalf and told the audience that Brando “very regretfully cannot accept this generous award” because of the depiction of Native Americans in films and television series.

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor & Other B'Town Divas Giving Out Tips To Style Those Hoops

On the other hand, Kangana has made her dislike for functions clear on several occasions in the past. Speaking to a news agency, she had said, “There is a lot of manipulation in our award shows. Like they will tell you in advance that you will get this award, but will ask to perform for them. I try to stay away from all this,”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

READ:  Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other B'Town Divas Giving Fashion Tips On Accessorising Neckpieces

 

 

MANISH SISODIA ON CASTING HIS VOTE