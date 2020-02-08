Rangoli Chandel Compares Kangana Ranaut To Marlon Brando, Points Out Their Similarity

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel compared the Queen actress to Hollywood legend Marlon Brando. Sharing an article about Brando's boycott of the Oscars in 1973 in protest of Hollywood's treatment of Native Americans, she said that the 'similarities' between him and Kangana are too hard to ignore. Claiming that it gives her 'goosebumps', Chandel wrote that even Ranaut has been 'upset' about the disrespected portrayal of Hindus just like the 'great talent' Brando.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Lauds Kangana's Dedication For 'Thalaivi', Says 'she Put Health At Stake'

Rangoli compares Kangana Ranaut and Brando

Very nice write up PV, I can’t pretend not to see many similarities here, Kangana has always been upset about disrespected portrayal of Hindus ( Native Indians) like great talent Brando, Kangana too gained huge respect nation wide...(contd) https://t.co/eDIMEtvP6h — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

(Contd)...she too used her popularity to ask imp questions, she too refused honours given to her by film awards, Wow!!

Getting goosebumps 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 7, 2020

READ: Rangoli Chandel Pinpoints Panga's Low-screen Count, Hits Out At Bollywood's 'masala Films'

Brando, who had won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1973 for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, did not attend the ceremony. Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather attended on his behalf and told the audience that Brando “very regretfully cannot accept this generous award” because of the depiction of Native Americans in films and television series.

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor & Other B'Town Divas Giving Out Tips To Style Those Hoops

On the other hand, Kangana has made her dislike for functions clear on several occasions in the past. Speaking to a news agency, she had said, “There is a lot of manipulation in our award shows. Like they will tell you in advance that you will get this award, but will ask to perform for them. I try to stay away from all this,”

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other B'Town Divas Giving Fashion Tips On Accessorising Neckpieces

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.