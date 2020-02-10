Kangana Ranaut's Family: Know About 'Panga' Actor's Parents, Sister Rangoli And Brother

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who has wowed everyone with her versatility and acting chops does not come from a film family. The actor hails from Himachal Pradesh. Here's what we know about Kangana Ranaut's family.

Kangana Ranaut's family

Parents

Kangana Ranaut was born in a Rajput family in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Her father Amardeep Ranaut is a businessman while her mother Asha Ranaut is a school teacher. Her great grandfather was a Member of the Legislative Assembly and her grandfather was an IAS officer. She grew up in a joint family and had a simple and happy childhood. Kangana Ranaut’s parents wanted her to become a doctor, but she was keen to pursue an alternate career. She left home at the age of 16 to work on her dreams to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Kangana Ranaut has two siblings, her elder sister Rangoli Chandel and her younger brother Akshat Ranaut. Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor who also manages the social media of her sister Kangana Ranaut. She married Ajay Chandel in 2011. Rangoli Chandel has a son Prithvi from her marriage with Ajay.

Rangoli is a staunch supporter, sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut and is often seen taking digs at celebrities on her social media. Akshat Ranaut is the youngest sibling in the Ranaut family. The youngest child of the Ranaut family is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ritu Sangwan. Ritu is from Haryana and is a doctor by profession.

