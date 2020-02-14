Kangana Ranaut's Movies That You Must Watch Are Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her strong screen presence. She fabulously slays her roles, thanks to her incredible acting chops. The actor is considered to be among the top actors in the Hindi film industry. Therefore, we have compiled some of her movies that are streaming on Amazon Prime.

Here are Kangana Ranaut’s movies to watch on Amazon Prime

1. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

This period drama film is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai. Theatrically released on January 25, 2019, Manikarnika was a huge hit among the audience. This Kangana Ranaut starrer was quite impactful and is considered among the actor’s best performances to date. Besides slaying the role of Rani Laxmi Bai on-screen, she donned the hat of director in this film alongside Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. This film was released in 3 languages and received immense critical praise.

2. Tezz

Based on the 1975 Japanese thriller film The Bullet Train, Tezz features Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Zayed Khan, and Sameera Reddy in the lead roles. This action thriller film revolves around the life of an illegal immigrant, who gets deported to his country. To avenge his past, he comes back after four years and plants bomb in a train. Tezz was released on April 27, 2012. It received average reviews from the critics and did not perform well at the box office.

3. Simran

This heist drama film is based on the life of Sandeep Kaur. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular character in the movie. Released on September 15, 2017, this movie is helmed by Hansal Mehta. Simran film revolves around Praful Patel who loses all her savings while gambling. To lead a comfortable life, she steps into the world of crime and starts robbing banks. The film garnered positive reviews from the critics who appreciated Kangana Ranaut’s incredible performance. However, this film was criticised for its execution and received an average response at the box office.

4. Game

Released on April 1, 2011, Game featured an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Boman Irani, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Gauhar Khan in the lead roles. This stylish action thriller was shot across Mumbai, Istanbul, London, and Bangkok. However, it was a failure at the box office.

