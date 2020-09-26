Kangana Ranaut Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Last Visit To Kashi Vishvanath; See Pic

On September 26, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and shared a picture to give a peek into her recent visit to Kashi Vishvanath. In the photo, Kangana was seen sitting beside Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. While sharing the picture, Kangana wrote a short caption to give the context of the photo to fans and followers. Scroll down to take a look at her photo.

This picture is from my recent visit to Kashi Vishvanath. Har Har Mahadev 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7L8ul8Dsic — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 26, 2020

Within a couple of hours, the Queen actor's post managed to garner more than 74.1k likes on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. On the other side, more than 6.3k Twitter users re-shared Ranaut's post. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with phrases such as "Har Har Mahadev" and "Om Namah Shivay".

On the other side, a user wrote, "Meditation strengthens our mind and directs to go on the right track ie it instills ‘Vairagya.’ The whole air of Kashi is filled with Bholenath and one can feel it," while another asserted, "The devotion in your being is very evident...keep doing what you are doing and you have only good happening to you in the future!!".

Beautiful picture om namah shiv !! Har har maha dev Shambhu kashi vishwah Nath gange ... — Samiksha Sharma™ (@Samiksh41516908) September 26, 2020

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Interestingly, the 33-year-old actor joined Twitter recently in August. Apart from giving a sneak peek into her life, the actor also keeps her fans and followers updated with her whereabouts, Recently, when legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away, Kangana expressed her grief over the former's death via Twitter.

While paying a tribute to him, she wrote, "#SPBalasubrahmanyam 90’s kids will never get over this legend. His voice seems such an inseparable part of our growing up years. You will remain in us as a part of us".

#SPBalasubrahmanyam 90’s kids will never get over this legend. His voice seems such an inseparable part of our growing up years. You will remain in us as a part of us ❤️ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2020

Talking about the professional front, Ranaut was last seen in a sports-drama film, Panga. The ensemble star cast of the film featured Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and debutant Jassie Gill. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial received a positive response from the critics and managed to do well at the BO.

The Manikarnika actor will soon gear up for her multiple upcoming releases. Her kitty includes a couple of films, including a biopic on late actor-politician Jayalalithaa. Meanwhile, she will also play the lead in two films, titled Dhaakad and Tejas.

