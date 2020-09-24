Kangana Ranaut Guesstimates 'first Time Regret' As NCB Calls Bollywood Stars In Drug Probe

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her sense of victory after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday sent a summons to top Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh. She hit out that the "Bullywood mafia" and claimed that with the turn of events taking place as NCB's probe progresses, the A-listers must have been regretting their "cruelty, sadism and silence".

Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2020

It was Kangana's bare-it-all interview with Republic Media Network that kickstarted the fight for justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana had exposed Bollywood's mafia-like practices where nepotism and bullying are commonplace for struggling actors and she also hit out at the "privileged" and the "powerful" people in the industry. The investigation into Sushant's mysterious death and the subsequent arrest of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty led to the uncovering of Bollywood's massive drug nexus which the NCB is currently probing further.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in connection with Bollywood drugs probe. Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager, who works at KWAN talent agency, has also been summoned by the NCB. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been called by the NCB on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi, and designer Simone Khambata have been asked to appear on Thursday, September 24.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

