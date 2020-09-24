Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Co-star Madhoo Reacts To Her & Jaya Bachchan's Row Over B'wood

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to the statements put forth by Jaya Bachchan on the second day of the Monsoon Session in the Indian Parliament. Jaya Bachchan had stated that 'people who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter'. Soon, Kangana hit back at Jaya's claims and penned her thoughts about the same on Twitter.

The duo's social media feud grabbed mixed reactions from actors. Speaking of which, Kangana's Thalaivi co-star Madhoo reacted to the duo's spat. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Madhoo opined that it 'all depends on the colour of the glass people are wearing'.

Madhoo further remarked that Kangana might have been through bad experiences and opined that Jaya Bachchan probably didn't face such a thing. However, Madhoo remarked that because she hasn't been through anything bad, she can't declare that what the other person is saying is absolutely rubbish.

Adding to this, the actor also shared that she 'worships' the industry and accepts the good opportunities as well as the opportunities she missed as destiny. More so, Madhoo asserted that she can't take sides because each one in the industry has their journey.

Backing her claims, Madhoo then opined that if Kangana has suffered badly in the hands of some people, she is coming from that experience. Madhoo lauded Kangana's acting charisma and added that she will 'definitely' work with her and also went on to call Ranaut a 'wonderful' actor.

Moreover, Madhoo also remarked that Kangana doesn't throw her weight around on the set. She concluded by stating that for her, it's a 'great role' in Thalaivi and added that as a professional, she wants to play it as an artist.

Also Read | Bhagyashree To Play Jayalalithaa's Mother In Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi'?

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Enters Jaya Bachchan-Kangana Ranaut 'defame Bollywood' Row; Backs MP

Kangana Ranaut Vs Jaya Bachchan

It all happened after Jaya Bachchan stated that 'people who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter'. Soon, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and wrote, "Jaya Ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day?".

Madhoo in Thalaivi

Madhoo will share screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming film, Thalaivi. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, the film will see Ranaut playing the role of Jayalalithaa, whereas Madhoo will play the role of Janaki. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Arvind Swamy in pivotal roles. The upcomer is based on the story of J. Jayalalithaa and will shed light on the lesser-known aspects of her life.

Also Read | Congress Backs Jaya Bachchan In Bollywood-drug Row; Tells Kangana & Ravi Kishan To 'learn'

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut 'flattered' at Congress' effigy burning; questions 'Pappu with Champu army'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.