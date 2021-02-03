Kangana Ranaut Shows Off Her Hand-to-hand Combat Skills On The Sets Of 'Dhaakad'; Watch

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter in order to share a short video clip of herself performing stunts on the sets of the Razneesh Ghai directorial. In the tweet that can be found below, one can see that the Dhaakad actor is expressing her gratitude towards each and every crew member of the film for their commitment to the project. In addition to the same, she can also be seen communicating that she's essentially in awe of the Dhaakad cast and crew members who are prioritising the film over their own individual well being. The tweet can be found below as well as on Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle.

The Tweets:

This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days ( cont) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NQfCYhdtsY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way 🙂#Dhakaad pic.twitter.com/02O0gU9aPX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

About Dhaakad:

Dhaakad, which is the upcoming addition to the list of Kangana Ranaut's movies, is touted to be India's first female-artist-led mega action thriller that features the likes of Ranaut, Divya Dutta, and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. Further details regarding Dhaakad cast are yet to be revealed by the makers. The film, which is being directed by Razneesh Ghai, will reportedly make it to the silver screens on the first of October of this year. The same was announced by the lead actor of the feature presentation itself, through the tweet that can be found below.

The Tweet:

On the work front, Ranaut will be next seen in the Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thaliavi. The film will reportedly explore the late Tamil Nadu CM's early years and the motivations behind her joining politics. The film is directed by A. L. Vijay. Details regarding the release date of that film are yet to be revealed.

