'Dhaakad' Movie's Shooting Location: Here Are All Details About Upcoming Action-thriller

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the best leading actors in the Bollywood industry. Over the years she has delivered some of the most popular movies like Gangster, Queen, Manikarnika among others. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming action movie Dhaakad. She is playing the role of agent Agni in the movie. The movie is considered to be the first female-led action thriller movie of India.

As the news of the movie and its posters are doing the rounds on the internet, a lot of people are wondering about the Dhaakad movie's shooting location. People have been looking all over the internet for the shooting locations of Dhaakad. For all the people who are curious about the Dhaakad movie's shooting location, here is everything you need to know about it.

Dhaakad's shooting location

According to a report by Filmfare, the actor was shooting for the film in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal a few days ago. The action flick will see Kangana Ranaut pull off some high octane stunts. Kangana and the crew members recently took a breather from the shoot in Bhopal and celebrated the birthday of Dhaakad’s stuntwoman Marina Yordanova. Kangana had shared pictures from the celebrations on her social media handle.

During the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut was busy in preparing for her role in Dhaakad. While she was in Manali, she was rehearsing for the action sequences for her movie there. She regularly shared updates about the movie and her preparations for her fans on Instagram. The cast and crew are currently in Madhya Pradesh to shoot for the movie and according to a report by abplive.com,

Dhaakad's shooting location is going to be in various parts of the state. The report added that the movie will be shot in Satpura mountain range of Madhya Pradesh. The beautiful city of Sarni as well as the Patha Kheda city will be seen in the Dhaakad movie. The cities are located in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh.

Shooting locations of Dhaakad

Dhaakad first look

Makers recently launched the character posters of the film for the lead actors. Kangana Ranaut’s look was also revealed in a new poster of the movie where she looks fierce with a bloodied sword in her hand. Arjun Rampal is playing the role of an antagonist in the movie. He shared his look from the movie and mentioned “Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!” Divya Dutta is also on board Dhaakad as her character poster was also released. Here is a look at them.

