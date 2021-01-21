If You Loved Divya Dutta's 'Dhaakad' Avatar, Here Are Her Bold Performances One Must Watch

Actor Divya Dutta has now joined the cast of India’s first female-led action thriller, Dhaakad. In the first look poster of the film, the actor looks menacing dressed up as her character Rohini. If you loved the Dhaakad avatar of Divya Dutta, then here’s a list of the actor’s bold performances that one shouldn’t miss watching. Take a look:

Manto

Directed by Nandita Das, Manto is a biographical drama film released in the year 2018. The premise of the film chronicles the life of prominent Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. The film showcases how the author is devastated when his family is forced to flee to Pakistan amidst the rising tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Divya plays the role Kulwant Kaur, a character from Manto’s story, who while receiving critical acclaim drew its writer into relentless courtroom trial against claims of obscenity.

Delhi-6

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, Delhi 6 is a drama movie helmed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. The film is based on the life of an NRI who returns to his homeland with his ailing grandmother by his side. With a tragic twist, he gets caught up in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi. Divya Dutta essays the character of a lower-caste trash collector, Jalebi who must follow untouchability at social functions.

Blackmail

Released in 2018, Blackmail is a black comedy film bankrolled and directed by Abhinay Deo. The movie stars Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The plot of the film depicts the life of a married man in his late 30s leading a monotonous life. However, things take an ugly turn when he finds out about his wife’s extramarital affair. Divya plays the role of a cruel corporate Dolly Man, who is married to a henpecked husband Ranjit.

Irada

Post a mysterious bomb blast in a business tycoon’s factory, the state CM solicits the services of an NIA officer. However, an intriguing twist happens when the officer suspects a greater conspiracy. The thriller film Irada showcases Divya Dutta at a cunning state CM. She is a scheming politician who uses her charm to walk the ladder of power.

