Kangana Ranaut Gives The Reason For Being 'so Happy' Despite Panga & Street Dancer 3 Clash

Kangana Ranaut who is currently gearing up for the release of her film, Panga was asked about her film clashing with Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3, to which she said, “Honestly, I’m so happy that they both are not of the same nature. It often happens that the two films might have different stories but they cater to the same audience. But that’s not the case with us. Here, both films have a different target audience and it’s kind of a relief. Frankly speaking, I would love to have a solo release but it is now a far-fetched dream.”

Kangana Ranaut speaks about stereotypes in Bollywood

In the recently held trailer launch of Panga, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed the stereotypes and traditional norms in Bollywood. On being asked about older actors not getting enough opportunities in Bollywood films, Kangana Ranaut revealed that women with wrinkles, grey hair and intellectual growth are frowned upon in the Hindi film industry. The actor added that she has chosen such films in her career, where her wrinkles will not be frowned upon. Furthermore, Kangana added that she has managed to create for herself a dignified career by not resorting to injections or other beauty techniques. Speaking about the gender disparity in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut added that she wants to be in a profession that is not restricted by gender.

All about Panga

Inspired from the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the leading roles, Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

