Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Opportunities For Older Actresses In Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her no-nonsense attitude, has time and again shunned the Bollywood stereotypes with her movies and witty interviews. Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports entertainer, Panga recently spoke about the acceptance of older female actors in Bollywood. Here are all the details.

Kangana Ranaut speaks about stereotypes in Bollywood

In the recently held trailer launch of Panga, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed the stereotypes and traditional norms in Bollywood. On being asked about older actors not getting enough opportunities in Bollywood films, Kangana Ranaut revealed that women with wrinkles, grey hair and intellectual growth are frowned upon in the Hindi film industry. The actor added that she has chosen such films in her career, where her wrinkles will not be frowned upon. Furthermore, Kangana added that she has managed to create for herself a dignified career by not resorting to injections or other beauty techniques. Speaking about the gender disparity in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut added that she wants to be in a profession that is not restricted by gender.

All about Panga

Inspired from the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the leading roles, Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

