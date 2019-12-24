Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About The Forbes List, Says 'we Need To Be Responsible'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few Bollywood female actors who have time and again voiced their opinion for the betterment of society. Famous for her ‘no-nonsense’ attitude, Kangana Ranaut, along with her sister Rangoli Chandel, recently claimed that the figures shared by the Forbes publication in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity list are false, demanding proof of the income statements mentioned in the list. Recently, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the false income statements published. Here are all the details:

Kangana Ranaut opens up about the Forbes list

At the recently held trailer launch of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Panga, the actor spoke about her new year plans and the recently published Forbes Top 100 List. On being asked about her thoughts on the income statements published, Kangana Ranaut revealed that it would be insensitive to comment on someone’s income without any reliable sources. Kangana added that the publication should make a list of how much someone has contributed to the society for its betterment and not how much they have extracted from society. Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut revealed that it is high time for people to understand their responsibilities.

Kangana Ranaut Forbes fiasco

Recently, Forbes published the Forbes Top 100 Celebrity list, in which actor Kangana Ranaut was ranked at the 70th spot, as the list mentioned Kangana's earning to be ₹17.5 crores in the year 2019. However, Kangana's sister took to her official Twitter handle to claim the income statements mentioned in the list to be false: Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's tweets:

Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential....(contd) @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

